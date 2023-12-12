Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the November 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Down 2.1 %

SOMMY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 71,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,789. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sumitomo Chemical has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

