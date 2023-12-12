Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.18.

TSE SU traded down C$0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.19. 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,563,830. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.33. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of C$12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.289548 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

