Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the November 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 1.4 %
SVNLY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 150,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.
About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- What is a good dividend yield?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.