Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the November 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 1.4 %

SVNLY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 150,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

