Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $566.78

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $566.78 and last traded at $566.65, with a volume of 228036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $556.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.24.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 31.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 228.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 269,130 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

