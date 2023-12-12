System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Hits New 1-Year High at $270.00

Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 273.55 ($3.43), with a volume of 6925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.20).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of System1 Group from GBX 385 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on System1 Group
System1 Group Stock Performance
About System1 Group
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than System1 Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- What is a good dividend yield?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.