System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Hits New 1-Year High at $270.00

Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 273.55 ($3.43), with a volume of 6925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.20).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of System1 Group from GBX 385 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of £34.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

