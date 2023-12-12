System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Hits New 1-Year High at $270.00

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2023

Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 273.55 ($3.43), with a volume of 6925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of System1 Group from GBX 385 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on System1 Group

System1 Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £34.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

About System1 Group

(Get Free Report)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.