Teck Resources Limited (TECK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Teck Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 82.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

NYSE:TECK opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECK. Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

