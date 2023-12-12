Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Shares Up 10%

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

Teck Resources Stock Up 10.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

