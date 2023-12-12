Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $157.16 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,822,202,253,089 coins and its circulating supply is 5,832,780,284,143 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

