Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Down 85.4% in November

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the November 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tesco in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 304 ($3.82) to GBX 306 ($3.84) in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.21) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.14) to GBX 240 ($3.01) in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Tesco Stock Performance

Tesco Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. 94,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,018. Tesco has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.1395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Articles

