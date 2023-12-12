TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) COO Sells $99,308.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) COO Meredith S. Weil sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $99,308.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,142.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 437,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,296. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 0.59.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 418.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 132.4% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,415,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 806,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TFS Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 482,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TFS Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 319,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,749,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

