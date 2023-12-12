The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Character Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:CCT remained flat at GBX 285 ($3.58) during midday trading on Tuesday. 82,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,513. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of 0.82. The Character Group has a 1 year low of GBX 250 ($3.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at The Character Group

In related news, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.39), for a total transaction of £187,920 ($235,902.59). In other The Character Group news, insider Jonathan James Diver sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.39), for a total transaction of £135,000 ($169,470.25). Also, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.39), for a total transaction of £187,920 ($235,902.59). Company insiders own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.

