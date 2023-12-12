The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the November 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of The China Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The China Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The China Fund by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The China Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The China Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The China Fund by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The China Fund Stock Performance

CHN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,537. The China Fund has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.