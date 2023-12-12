The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 28.000- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 28.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 24.750- EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $336.69.

Shares of CI traded up $43.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $301.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,028,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.52. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,687,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 519,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,093,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

