The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 22nd

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

GAB opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $6.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,109,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,623.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 657,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 619,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 490.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 105,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

