The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 481.0% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,413. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

