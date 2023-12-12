The Graph Price Reaches $0.15 (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 12th. In the last week, The Graph has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $70.58 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges.
About The Graph
The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,791,506,101 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,322,934,975 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.
