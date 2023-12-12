The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 531,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 979,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $940.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $593,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,175 shares of company stock valued at $768,525. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 469.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 226,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 186,391 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

