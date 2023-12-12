Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$201.00 to C$211.00. The stock traded as high as C$195.39 and last traded at C$195.15, with a volume of 102079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$191.87.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$194.00 to C$186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$177.14.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$546,499.26. 66.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The stock has a market cap of C$88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$178.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$175.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.19. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.0418654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.99%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.