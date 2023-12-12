THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.250-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 billion-$11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.83.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.84. The stock had a trading volume of 299,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $116.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.84.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 290.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in THOR Industries by 3,413.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

