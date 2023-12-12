Threshold One Day Volume Hits $16.38 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $239.93 million and $16.38 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,492,744,406.056322 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02469651 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $15,720,465.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

