Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $2.13 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00005149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.26 billion and $47.25 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00017302 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,327.74 or 1.00060398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011377 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009909 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,099,457,037 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,099,439,558.867729 with 3,454,726,352.0252914 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.15163448 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $53,913,744.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

