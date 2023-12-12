Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.33.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:TPZ traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,661. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.08. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.55.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$85.77 million for the quarter. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.2797295 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Marty Staples acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$53,767.00. In related news, Director Brian Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,361.00. Also, Senior Officer Marty Staples acquired 2,500 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$53,767.00. Company insiders own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.