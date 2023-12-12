Tourmaline Bio (TRML) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) is one of 287 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tourmaline Bio to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tourmaline Bio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tourmaline Bio Competitors 1293 4513 11646 192 2.61

Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus target price of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 190.33%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 72.85%. Given Tourmaline Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tourmaline Bio is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

67.6% of Tourmaline Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Tourmaline Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Bio N/A -35.63% -33.34% Tourmaline Bio Competitors -4,419.64% -163.15% -46.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Bio N/A -$73.89 million -1.21 Tourmaline Bio Competitors $717.71 million $88.36 million -2.54

Tourmaline Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tourmaline Bio. Tourmaline Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Tourmaline Bio has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tourmaline Bio’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tourmaline Bio beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company's development pipeline also comprises medicines and therapies for the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED). Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

