Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 4.1 %

TSE TOU traded down C$2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 817,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,864. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$76.09. The stock has a market cap of C$19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.67). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.7914046 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,624.00. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

