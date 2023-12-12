Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trees Stock Performance

Shares of Trees stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Tuesday. 47,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,875. Trees has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Get Trees alerts:

About Trees

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.