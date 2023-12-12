Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trees Stock Performance
Shares of Trees stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Tuesday. 47,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,875. Trees has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.24.
About Trees
