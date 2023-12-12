Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 130.4% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Tremor International Price Performance
TTTPF remained flat at $2.05 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.21.
About Tremor International
