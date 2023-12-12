Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 130.4% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

TTTPF remained flat at $2.05 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

