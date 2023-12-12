Trexcoin (TREX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.06 Billion

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, Trexcoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trexcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trexcoin has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $302.54 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Trexcoin Profile

Trexcoin was first traded on April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,006,849,552 coins. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trexcoin is www.trexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin XT (BTCXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate BTCXT through the process of mining. Bitcoin XT has a current supply of 10,006,849,552.6 with 1,006,849,552.62 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin XT is 0.09361055 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $12,481.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trexcoin.org/.”

