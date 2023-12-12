Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock Holdings Cut by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324,385 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. 454,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -374.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

