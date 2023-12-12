U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Trading Down 0.1%

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.94. Approximately 12,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $121.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

About U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF

The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.

