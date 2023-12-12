UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $28.74.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in UBS Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900,050 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,848,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in UBS Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

