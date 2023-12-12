Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 25.200-25.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 25.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.1 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.2 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $10.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $493.03. The company had a trading volume of 728,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,161. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $528.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,146,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 224.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after purchasing an additional 146,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

