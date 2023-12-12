Unisync (TSE:UNI) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Unisync Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Unisync Company Profile

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

