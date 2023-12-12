United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the November 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UDIRF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get United Internet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Internet

United Internet Price Performance

United Internet Company Profile

UDIRF stock remained flat at $21.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. United Internet has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

(Get Free Report)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.