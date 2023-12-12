United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.880-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.9 billion-$31.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.2 billion.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,611. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $903.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $43.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Howard bought 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,687.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

