Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 376.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 221,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

