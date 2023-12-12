Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Sells C$105,358.90 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Director James Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$105,358.90.

Shares of URE stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.11. 60,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,552. The company has a market cap of C$561.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.71. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.33.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 245.80% and a negative return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of C$7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0064899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

