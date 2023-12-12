Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.47). Approximately 1,050,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,117,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.20 ($1.51).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SHED

Urban Logistics REIT Price Performance

Urban Logistics REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £553.16 million, a PE ratio of -651.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,444.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lynda Heywood bought 21,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £24,808.32 ($31,142.76). Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Logistics REIT

(Get Free Report)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON: SHED) is a FTSE 250 property investment company. The Company is the only London-listed REIT to focus on specialist last mile / last touch logistics assets, with a tenant base which delivers essential goods within the UK. The Company's strategy is to invest in mid-sized logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns through active asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.