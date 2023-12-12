US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the November 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. 68,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,288. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF ( NASDAQ:XBIL Free Report ) by 240.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,471 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF makes up 1.6% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. F M Investments LLC owned 0.42% of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

