US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the November 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. 68,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,288. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- What is a good dividend yield?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.