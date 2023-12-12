Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) CEO Sells $59,366.79 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Winston Greyber sold 6,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $59,366.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,263.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Winston Greyber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Robert Winston Greyber sold 1,662 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $11,501.04.

Vacasa Trading Up 2.1 %

VCSA traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,036. The company has a market capitalization of $163.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. Vacasa, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $39.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $17.45. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 81.45%. The company had revenue of $379.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vacasa in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 228.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

