Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Lowered by 25 LLC

25 LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 16.7% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VBR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.72. The company had a trading volume of 231,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,702. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

