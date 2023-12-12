Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.2 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VREX. StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 159,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $820.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Varex Imaging

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $121,751.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.