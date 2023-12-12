Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$622.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.2 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.760-4.760 EPS.

Shares of VEEV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,064. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.31.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.14.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,030 shares of company stock worth $9,738,855 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

