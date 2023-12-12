Velas Price Up 7.1% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $34.97 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00086176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00027333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,533,492,590 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,492,588 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

