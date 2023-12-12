Venus BUSD Reaches Market Cap of $60.41 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $60.41 million and $4.87 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02230514 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,848,927.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

