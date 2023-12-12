Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $472.0 million-$478.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.3 million.

Shares of VRA stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. 196,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,335. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $223.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

VRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their target price on Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $251,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 6,210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

