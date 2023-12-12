Verge 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.85 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $60.48 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,273.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00174632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.41 or 0.00558252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.14 or 0.00409805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00048911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00117300 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

