Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $59.32 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Verge has a market capitalization of $59.32 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,945.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00175009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.20 or 0.00557369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.00412763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00048449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00116074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

