VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,406,000 after buying an additional 160,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,649,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,682,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,142,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $664,062,000 after buying an additional 65,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $216.68. 127,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,513. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.81. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $25,086.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,969.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,626,397. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.