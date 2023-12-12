Verisk Analytics, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Verisk Analytics has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 3.1 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $240.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.46. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Argus started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $215,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $210,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.