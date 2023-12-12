Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $810.0 million-$810.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $806.2 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,553. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 301.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

